TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 12,681 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $322.33. 1,438,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,727,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.