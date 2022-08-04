Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $66,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 13,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

