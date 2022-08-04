TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.47 on Monday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.74.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.