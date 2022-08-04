Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 130,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,103. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $491.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,867.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Fordyce acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 159,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86,027 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $4,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

