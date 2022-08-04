Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 12.7 %

NYSE TUP traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 35,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $717,840 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

