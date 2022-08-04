Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,032 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,784.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after buying an additional 996,940 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after buying an additional 839,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

