Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

