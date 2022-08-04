Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

