Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,310 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

