U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $42,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

