U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.0025.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.