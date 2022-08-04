Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is RiverPark Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,345,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 1,657,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

