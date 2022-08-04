Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

