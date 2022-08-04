Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

UBER stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

