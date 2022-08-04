UBS Group Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $146.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.49. 11,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

