UBS Group Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.64.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

