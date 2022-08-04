UBS Group Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $250.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA traded up $5.44 on Thursday, hitting $222.50. 15,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial has a one year low of $135.04 and a one year high of $220.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock worth $14,822,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

