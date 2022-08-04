UBS Group Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,635. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

