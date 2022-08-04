UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster Sells 27,996 Shares

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.