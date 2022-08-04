UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster Sells 27,996 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
UFP Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
