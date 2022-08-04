Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$645.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $628.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

