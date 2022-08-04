Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $95.88 million and $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00594999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00265898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00045288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,934,528 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

