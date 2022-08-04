Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 339,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28.

Insider Activity

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

