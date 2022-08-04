Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $225.63 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.