United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

