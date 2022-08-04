United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,460. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,712,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

