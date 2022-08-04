Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,805. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $235.30.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

