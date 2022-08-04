USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Down 2.7% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $74,450.26 and approximately $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00595915 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00264807 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045968 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001373 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014017 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.