USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Down 2.7% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $74,450.26 and approximately $72.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00595915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00264807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00014017 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

