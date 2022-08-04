UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.31)-$(0.33) EPS.

UserTesting Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE USER traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 502,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,234. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About UserTesting

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.