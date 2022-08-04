V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.89.

V.F. Stock Up 1.0 %

VFC opened at $44.78 on Thursday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 96.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

