Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) CEO Sells $3,253,395.16 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,626. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $236.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.