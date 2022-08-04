Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coherent comprises 3.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Coherent worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of COHR remained flat at $266.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,043. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.08. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $278.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent



Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

