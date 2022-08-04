Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 312,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

