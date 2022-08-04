Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 287,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,546,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.