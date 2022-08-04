Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.