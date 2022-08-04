Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 310,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,727,334. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

