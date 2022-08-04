Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727,334. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

