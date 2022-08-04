Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Reduced by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

