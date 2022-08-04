Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.88. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,706. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

