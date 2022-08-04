Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $381.07 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.60 and a 200-day moving average of $384.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

