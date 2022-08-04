Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.09. 12,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

