Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.99. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

