Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,381,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $162.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,090. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

