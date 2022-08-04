Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by William Blair

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vapotherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.22.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

