Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25 to $0.45 EPS.
Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,246. The company has a market capitalization of $858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
