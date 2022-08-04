Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

