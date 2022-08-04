VAULT (VAULT) Trading Down 51.3% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $91,743.94 and $9.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00036370 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,023 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

