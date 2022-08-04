Vega Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00008119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.99 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 24,465,887 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

