Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Veil has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $269,153.28 and approximately $150.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,559.71 or 0.99889712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00217646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00249389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00118526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004956 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.