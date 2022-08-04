Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

