Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.